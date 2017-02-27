Carbon County Humane Society hosts Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast

The Carbon County Humane Society would like to invite everyone to their annual Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast on Saturday, March 18 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Price City Fire Station and the cost is $5.00 per person. Guest will enjoy green eggs, ham, along with your choice of orange juice and/or coffee.

The Humane Society relies on three major fundraisers each year, the Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast, the Silpada Jewelry party in the Spring, and the Holiday Nut Sale in October. All the proceeds go to assist the Carbon County Humane Society to help people to spay and neuter their animals at a low cost, plus they offer assistance with their animal’s vaccinations.

The non-profit organization was founded over 25 years ago, and is a separate entity from the Carbon County Animal Shelter. Nevertheless, they both join forces to provide for the rescue, housing and feeding of lost, stray or abandoned animals until a suitable home is found.

If you would like more information on low costs spay/neuters and vaccinations services please call the Humane Society at 637-0588, leave a message and a volunteer will return your call.

Donations are always accepted and appreciated, whether in monetary form, volunteering to make phone calls, towels and blankets, pet carriers to transport animals. Anything given to the organization is sure to be well used.