Huntington Elementary Kindergarten Registration

Huntington Elementary will be conducting kindergarten registration on Thursday, March 2 from 8:00 am to 11:00 am. Students must be 5 years of age on or before September 1st and be present with their parents at registration to have hearing and vision screening.

In order to attend school, the child must have their birth certificate and proof of receiving immunizations, which are as follows:

5 DPT/DTaP/DT – 4 doses if 4th does was given on/after 4th birthday

4 Polio – 3 doses if 3rd does was given on/after 4th birthday

2 MMR (measles/mumps/rubella) –

2 Hepatitis A

3 Hepatitis B

2 doses of Varicella (chickenpox)

Any questions contact the school at (435) 687-9954