Ralph D Moosman – February 22 2017

Ralph D. Moosman, age 73, returned home to his Heavenly Father on February 22, 2017 peacefully at his home in Elmo, Utah.

He was born December 5, 1943 in Tridell, Utah to Boyd and Beth Prescott Moosman.

Ralph grew up and went to school in Wellington. He married Karen Golding on September 23, 1961 in Wellington. They moved to Elmo in 1973 and bought a farm with his brother Rex where they raised cows and sheep. While he worked the farm he also worked as a coal miner for 30 plus years.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to Community Nursing Services for their loving care.

Survived by his wife, Karen Moosman, Elmo; children, Boyd (Maryann), Florida, Lex, Salt Lake City, Bert, Salt Lake City, Trent, Huntington, Tammy (Wayne) Allred, Cleveland, Lydia (Javier) Villa, Elmo, Amie Moosman, Salt Lake City; 17 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; siblings, Rex (Roseann) Moosman, Cleveland, Judy Messinger, Kearns, Shirley Stansfield, Wellington, Merlin (Carol) Moosman, Carbonville, Max (Kim) Moosman, Miller Creek, Dawn (Gary) Stansfield, Miller Creek, Joni Moosman, Price; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, David (Marilyn) Golding, Sandy, Keith (Faye) Golding, Boise, ID, Danny (Grace) Golding, Miller Creek, Nancy Golding, Price, Peggy Golding, Miller Creek.

Preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Floyd and Lila Golding; granddaughter, Kelly Villa; brother, Ken Moosman; brothers-in-law, Paul Messinger and Terry Stansfield; nephews, David Fletchers, Travis, John and Ty Moosman, Shane and Chris Stansfield, Rad Golding, Gavin Kemple and Russ Williams; nieces, Jeanne Moosman, Kena Stansfield and Natalie Chandler.

Funeral service, Saturday, February 25, 2017, 11:00 a.m., Elmo LDS Ward. Family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home and at the church Saturday one hour prior to service. Interment, Wellington City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Ralph online at