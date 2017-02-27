Southeastern Region Fishing Report

ACADEMY MILL RESERVOIR: (February 24) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

BLUE LAKE: (February 24) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

CARBON COUNTY COMMUNITY FISHING POND: (February 24) This waterbody is closed for the winter.

CLEVELAND RESERVOIR: (February 24) Fishing is fair. Try using white or bright-colored jigs tipped with mealworms or nightcrawlers. As the temperature rises, be prepared for lots of slush and unstable ice; especially near the shoreline. There may also be highway closures.

DUCK FORK RESERVOIR: (February 24) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

ELECTRIC LAKE: (February 24) Fishing is fair. Try using white or bright-colored jigs tipped with mealworms or nightcrawlers. As the temperature rises, be prepared for lots of slush and unstable ice; especially near the shoreline. There may also be highway closures.

EMERALD LAKE: (February 24) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

FAIRVIEW LAKES: (February 24) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

FERRON CREEK: (February 24) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

FERRON RESERVOIR: (February 24) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

GIGLIOTTI POND: (February 24) Fishing has been good at Gigliotti Pond, but the warmer temperatures may soon make the ice unstable. The pond had about 14 inches of ice on Feb. 17. Exercise caution when fishing here. Try using white or bright-colored jigs tipped with mealworms or nightcrawlers.

GOOSEBERRY RESERVOIR: (February 24) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

GRASSY LAKE: (February 24) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

HUNTINGTON GAME FARM POND: (February 24) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

HUNTINGTON NORTH RESERVOIR: (February 24) The ice is currently unstable.

HUNTINGTON RESERVOIR: (February 24) The warmer temperatures and rising water levels mean that the ice is likely unstable; especially along the banks. Use extra caution when fishing here. Try using white or bright-colored jigs tipped with mealworms or nightcrawlers.

JOES VALLEY RESERVOIR: (February 24) As the temperature rises, be prepared for lots of slush and unstable ice; especially near the shoreline. Try using white or bright-colored jigs tipped with mealworms or nightcrawlers.

KNIGHT-IDEAL COMMUNITY FISHING POND: (February 24) This waterbody is closed for the winter.

LA SAL MOUNTAINS: (February 24) Waterbodies on the La Sal Mountains are currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

MILLER FLAT RESERVOIR: (February 24) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

MILLSITE RESERVOIR & STATE PARK: (February 24) The ice is unstable at Millsite Reservoir.

PETES HOLE: (February 24) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

POTTERS PONDS: (February 24) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

SCOFIELD RESERVOIR: (February 24) On Feb. 17, Scofield Reservoir had a top layer of weak ice with 16 or more inches of solid ice underneath. Try using white or bright-colored jigs tipped with mealworms or nightcrawlers. Chubs have been biting about six feet from the bottom.

SOUP BOWL: (February 24) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

WILLOW LAKE: (February 24) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

WRIGLEY SPRINGS RESERVOIR: (February 24) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.