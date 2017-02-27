United Way of Eastern Utah presents Soles2Souls Dance Benefit taking place on Saturday, March 11 at 2:00 pm inside the Carbon High Auditorium.

Tickets will be available at the door for $5.00 ages 10 and older, $2.00 for ages 5 through 9, and children 4 and under will be admitted free.

The Dance Companies that are scheduled to perform are Encore Dance Studio, Dance Technica, Linda Johnstun’s School of Dance, Dino Dynamics and Helper Flare.

All proceeds from the event will be used to purchase new shoes for children/students in Carbon and Emery counties who cannot afford new shoes for school.

To learn more about helping United Way of Eastern Utah visit their website at http://www.uweu.org/.