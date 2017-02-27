USU-Eastern softball drops two exhibition games against Adams State University

The USU-Eastern women’s softball team dropped two road exhibition games against Adams State University Friday afternoon in Alamosa, Colo.

One error led to five earned runs as the Lady Eagles dropped the first of a two game double-header by a final score of 12-2. While the team improved in the second contest of the afternoon they suffered a similar result, this time falling 7-4. The two exhibition games were in preparation for the Scenic West Athletic Conference opener this Friday.

“Overall as coaches we weren’t disappointed in our team, we just had little mistakes here and there that cost us at critical times,” said head coach Brittani Richins. “Our pitchers did a great job producing ground, and fly balls, which will help us as a team.”

Cheyenne Pratt and McKayla King each collected two hits for the Lady Eagles in the first contest. The offensive production proved to be more balanced for USU-Eastern in the second game as Taylor Casiquito finished 2-2 at the plate. Siearrah Anderson, Alex Burrola and Agelique Lokeni all ended with one hit.

The two exhibition games will lead directly into conference play, which will begin this weekend as the team travels to meet Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely. Participating in double-header action on both days, the season opening trip will be the first of eight straight road games in two weeks. The first home set will take place on March 17.

Friday’s double-header will get underway at 1:00 p.m., with the the second game scheduled to begin at 3:00. The two teams will met again the following day, with the first contest scheduled to begin at noon, and the second at 2:00.