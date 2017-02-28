The 38th Annual USU-Eastern Women’s Conference will take place on Friday, March 24 beginning at 8:30 am till 3:30 pm in the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center. The cost to attend will be $25.00 per person.

This year there will be two keynote speakers featured. Merrilee Boyack will be the morning speaker. She a favorite speaker at BYU Education Week and Time Out for Women, she is an estate-planning attorney and author of “The Parenting Breakthrough,” “Strangling Your Husband is Not an Option” and “In Trying Times, Just Keep Trying.”

The afternoon keynote speakers are Brighton & Josie Solomon. The Solomons will invite guests to seek after joy and to see the good during their own adversity, as well as bring light to others through their darkness. Through laughter & tears, guests will walk away with a new-found purpose and motivation to be brave and choose joy.

This year will feature 15 workshops for guests to choose from, there is sure to be something for every woman to enjoy. Topics range from Meals in a Jar-Healthy Eating, Opiate Addiction Affects Everyone, Indigenous Gardening for SE Utah, Living without Stress, Natural Organic Living, Leadership & Body Language and much more.

Women interested in attending the conference this year may register online at http://www.usueastern.edu/womensconference/