Area churches offering Lenten Lunches

Several churches in the area would like to invite the community out for their Lenten Lunches event taking place every Wednesday afternoon from 12:00 pm to 12:45 pm inside the Price United Methodist Church located at 10 North 200 East in Price.

The free lunches will begin on March 1 and run till April 5 and everyone is welcome to attend regardless of their faith background.

The Lenten Lunch event schedule will feature a different church each Wednesday that will not only be providing the lunch that day and will also feature a message from their church’s clergy.

Lenten Lunch Schedule :

March 1 Gospel Community Church

Speaker: Pastor Jesse Kobe

March 8 Ascension St. Matthews Church

Speaker: Pastor Jim Loke

March 15 Price Chapel

Speaker: Pastor Steve Swinburne

March 22 Liberty Faith Fellowship

Speaker: Pastor Jimmy Darter

March 29 Assumption Greek Orthodox Church

Speaker: Father Seraphim

April 5 New Life Ministries

Speaker: Pastor Andrew Lasslo

Any questions about the Lenten Lunches contact Price United Methodist Church at (435) 637-0127