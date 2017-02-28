Area churches offering Lenten Lunches

February 28, 2017 Featured Slider, Local News, News

Several churches in the area would like to invite the community out for their Lenten Lunches event taking place every Wednesday afternoon from 12:00 pm to 12:45 pm inside the Price United Methodist Church located at 10 North 200 East in Price.

The free lunches will begin on March 1 and run till April 5 and everyone is welcome to attend regardless of their faith background.

The Lenten Lunch event schedule will feature a different church each Wednesday that will not only be providing the lunch that day and will also feature a message from their church’s clergy.

Lenten Lunch Schedule:

March 1        Gospel Community Church
Speaker: Pastor Jesse Kobe

March 8        Ascension St. Matthews Church
Speaker: Pastor Jim Loke

March 15      Price Chapel
Speaker: Pastor Steve Swinburne

March 22     Liberty Faith Fellowship
Speaker: Pastor Jimmy Darter

March 29     Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
Speaker: Father Seraphim

April 5          New Life Ministries
Speaker: Pastor Andrew Lasslo

Any questions about the Lenten Lunches contact Price United Methodist Church at (435) 637-0127

 