Area churches offering Lenten Lunches

Several churches in the area would like to invite the community out for their Lenten Lunches event taking place every Wednesday afternoon from 12:00 pm to 12:45 pm inside the Price United Methodist Church located at 10 North 200 East in Price.
The free lunches will begin on March 1 and run till April 5 and everyone is welcome to attend regardless of their faith background.
The Lenten Lunch event schedule will feature a different church each Wednesday that will not only be providing the lunch that day and will also feature a message from their church’s clergy.
Lenten Lunch Schedule:
March 1 Gospel Community Church
Speaker: Pastor Jesse Kobe
March 8 Ascension St. Matthews Church
Speaker: Pastor Jim Loke
March 15 Price Chapel
Speaker: Pastor Steve Swinburne
March 22 Liberty Faith Fellowship
Speaker: Pastor Jimmy Darter
March 29 Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
Speaker: Father Seraphim
April 5 New Life Ministries
Speaker: Pastor Andrew Lasslo
Any questions about the Lenten Lunches contact Price United Methodist Church at (435) 637-0127