Marylyn Sandra Cahoon Mower – February 23 2017

Marylyn Sandra Cahoon Mower, 80 passed away at her home in Holladay, Utah on Feb 23, 2017.

Our beautiful, wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend joined the love of her life, Allen for a new and exciting adventure. She was born to loving parents, Lee Roy Cahoon and Mildred Grace Harris Cahoon on Feb 11, 1937 in Woods Cross, Utah. She attended public schools and graduated there.

She married the man of her dreams, Allen Vose Mower on Jan 16, 1956 in Elko, NV. They traveled city to city, state to state until they settled in Orangeville, Utah. She wore many different hats in her working career, Type Setter, Reporter, Secretary, Insurance Agent, she and Allen owned a Pawn Shop and Thrift Store and she worked as a Bail Bondsman for close to 30 years.

She took an active role in her community; she was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, she was an American Legion worker, worked with Habitat for Humanity, The Angel Tree Program and many more. She was a loyal friend, strong willed and sassy, always ready to jump in where needed and lend a helping hand.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee Roy and Mildred Cahoon, husband Allen Mower, daughter Diane Mower, grandson Phillip Cox, granddaughter Season Schramm, and brothers Kenny, Jim and Pete Cahoon.

She is survived by her sons, Jerry (Hazel) Moon, Ron (Sandy) Mower, David (Susie) Mower and Joe Mower. 19 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, 1 great, great granddaughter, and close friend and companion Joe Medel.

Memorial services will be held Friday, March 3, 2017 at 11:00 am at Heritage Funeral Home, 620 North Main Street, Huntington, Utah with a visitation at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in the Orangeville Cemetery entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the guestbook and share memories of Marylyn at www.heritagefuneralhomeutah.com.