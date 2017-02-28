The Lost Tracks: A Journey of Discovery Photographic exhibition by Andre Delgalvis

The Prehistoric Museum presents The Lost Tracks A Journey of Discovery exhibition by renowned photographer Andre Delgalvis. The exhibition opens to the public March 4, 2017, and features a selection of photographs from Delgavis’ new book by the same name. This spectacular show will also feature some of the museum’s own fossil footprints on display for the first time.

Delgalvis’ interest in dinosaur footprints began with a chance discovery at Lake Powell in 2003. Since that time, he has photo documented fossilized footprints and other ancient traces. His footprint photographs have been featured in Arizona Highways Magazine, and in a PBS documentary Under Arizona.

Andre Delgalvis is a commercial photographer specializing in nature and landscape fine art prints. His landscape work features images of the Colorado Plateau, Lake Powell, Alaska and his home country, Latvia. Andre has been professionally involved in photography since 1970 and has exhibited in numerous shows and galleries in both the United States and Latvia.

The Prehistoric Museum, located at 155 East Main Street, Price, Utah, features fossils and artifacts. Located on the second floor of the museum, this limited exhibition will run from March 4 through May 27, 2017. The museum is open Monday through Saturday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. General admission rates apply.

For further information, contact Sandra Budd, Head of Exhibits