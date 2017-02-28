Tuesday, February 28 2017

MAIL BAG:

LOOKING FOR:

3’ or 4’ window

Wood chipper

Please call 650-2969

FOR SALE:

2013 Honda CRB250 black, sleek, like new. Less then 1,000 miles excellent condition. Asking $3,000 OBO, please call 650-3480 if interested

FOR SALE:

Dark brown leather sofa/love seat, in real nice condition. Kids are grown and gone so there hasn’t been a lot of rough wear on the furniture. Firm on the asking price of $250, please call 637-7195 leave a cell number and I can send you pictures

FOR SALE:

1995 1500 Dodge pickup, 4×4, 8 cylinder, gas engine, 143,621 miles, runs pretty darn good, asking $1000 firm. Please call 636-7786 for more information and details.

FOR SALE:

TWO GOODYEAR EAGLE LS2 TIRES BLK SIZE 225X50R18 THESE TIRES HAVE NEVER BEEN USED. THESE NEW TIRES ARE VALUED AT $350.00… IM ASKING $225.00… CALL ANYTIME 637-2934…

FOR SALE:

HP 1018 laser jet printer – $25. I believe it works but it has not been used for at least 5 years and likely will need a new toner cartridge

Kodak Easy Share 5500 All-in-one inkjet printer with new b&w and color cartridges. Will need nozzle cleaning. $45.

Please call 636-0771 of you are interested in these items.

FOR SALE:

Winchester rifle for sale 30-30-cal. lever action asking $450 or offer. call 435-637-6721

FOR SALE:

Cherry Wood Mirror, measures approximately 24×35, asking $75 OBO, please call 637-2936