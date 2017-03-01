BLM Seeks Comment on 3-D Seismic Project

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking comments on an environmental assessment (EA) that analyzes the potential impacts of a geophysical exploration project. Dawson Geophysical Company and Rose Petroleum, LLC propose to conduct a 3-D seismic study on approximately 38,700 acres located about 26 miles northwest of Moab, Utah in an area south of 1-70, between the Ruby Ranch Road and the Green River. The project area includes lands administered by the BLM, Utah State Trust Lands Administration, and private lands within Grand County, Utah.

The EA includes a thorough description of the Gunnison Valley 3-D Seismic project, including applicant committed measures to minimize impacts, and provides an analysis of issues identified during scoping such as potential impacts to soils and water quality. The EA and specific project information, including maps, will be available at the BLM ePlanning website, http://go.usa.gov/x8d7G, beginning March 6, 2017.

Comments will be accepted through close of business March 21, 2017. Comments may be submitted electronically through the ePlanning website or submitted by mail at the following address:

Bureau of Land Management

Moab Field Office

Attn: Gunnison Valley Seismic Survey

82 East Dogwood

Moab, UT 84532.

Commenters should be aware that their entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available. While commenters can ask the BLM to withhold personal identifying information from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.

For further information about the project, contact the BLM office at (435) 259-2100 and ask to speak with Doug Rowles. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Information Relay Service (FIRS) at 1-800-877-8339 during normal business hours. The FIRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The BLM will reply during normal business hours.