Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood weekly update

Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood comes into the station each week to speak to the community about different things going on at the Sheriff’s Office but this time he is focusing on ATV/UTV safety now that the weather is starting to warm up in the Castle Country area.

“Make sure you have your right gear; wear a helmet,” said Wood. “A lot of people don’t – but you should wear your helmet. If you fall off that thing and hit your head, you’ll wish you had your helmet on.” Many ATV/UTV injuries are head injuries and wearing a helmet may reduce the severity of these injuries. It’s the law that all riders/passengers under age of 18 years old are required to wear a helmet and must have at least a “DOT Approved” safety rating for motorized use.

“Ride on designated trails, don’t be places where you’re not supposed to be because then that’ll make it to where none of us can ride anywhere.” There is plenty of designated trails for ATV/UTV motorists to enjoy without going off course of the trails. Remember, know before you go – contact the landowner or land management agency to find out about open ATV trails or routes.

“And realize that your machine is going to act differently on the asphalt than it will on the dirt. So, if you’re going to a trailhead, as you are allowed to do in the cities, just be extra careful,” said Wood. Never ride under the influence of alcohol or drugs; nor carry a passenger on a single-rider ATV, and no more than one passenger on an ATV specifically designed for two people.

To learn more about Off-highway vehicles visit http://stateparks.utah.gov/stateparks/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2015/02/OHV-laws-Brochure.pdf