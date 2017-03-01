Edward Russell Christie – February 26 2017

Edward Russell Christie, age 74, passed away February 26, 2017.

He was born in Kittanning, Pennsylvania on August 5, 1942 to Kenneth Albert Christie, Sr. and Kathryn Lucille Todd. Married Patsy Marie Willson, December 31, 1980 in Helper, Utah; their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple on December 6, 2011.

Ed was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He graduated from Freeport High School in 1960 and then joined the Army. He worked as a Crew Chief on an Otter airplane while serving in Vietnam. Ed worked in the coal mines in Pennsylvania and when they came west he worked for Price River Coal. In the early 80’s, he worked at the Tooele Army Depot for 10 years. They relocated to Phoenix, Arizona and he worked at Swift Trucking. In 2006, they returned to Utah where he worked at Morgantown, Desert Industries and Sutherlands for the past three years.

Ed was very handy and could fix anything. He loved wood working and made many beautiful gifts.

Survived by his wife, Patsy Willson, Orangeville; mother, Kathryn, of Pennsylvania; children, Daniel Lynn Christie (Lisa), Draper, Debbie Lynn Fryer (Courtney), West Jordan, DeAnna Lynn Christie, West Jordan, Rhonda Mideal Patterson, Home, PA, Edward Russell Christie, Jr, Blake Draper (Rikki), Wellington, Robyn Kubelt (Rick Klopshinske), Austin, CO.; also survived by 10 grandchildren; siblings, Roger Lee Christie (Elizabeth), Huntsville, AL, Kenneth Albert Christie, Jr. (Judy), Williamston, MI, Brian Thomas Christie, Worthington, PA, Maxine Kay Christie, Freeport, PA, Loretta Ann Willson (Calvin), Elmo, UT, Pamela Diane Ray, Tucson, AZ, David Jeffery Christie, Freeport, PA.

Preceded in death by his father Kenneth Albert Christie, Sr.; two wives, Irmgard Wallace and Gaylene Shernock; and son, Matthew Jay Draper.

Memorial service, Saturday, March 4, 2017, 11:00 a.m., Orangeville Third LDS Ward, (165 West 800 North) in Castle Dale where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends may share memories of Ed at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.