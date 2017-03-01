Merlene “Jo” Harding Asay – February 28 2017

Our loving mother, sister, grandma, wife and longtime friend, Merlene “Jo” Harding Asay, age 78, passed away at her home in Price surrounded by her family and friends on February 28, 2017.

Merlene was born on November 15, 1938 in Orem, Utah to Gene & Delight Harding. She was a graduate of North Emery High School and attended Carbon College.

On December 28, 1957 she was married to the love of her life, James Ray Asay in Huntington, Utah. Together they raised a wonderful and loving family. Merlene was the foundation of the Asay family. She loved going hunting, camping, fishing and rock hunting with her family and friends. She enjoyed sewing, tole painting and doing crafts. One of her favorite past times was reading.

She is survived by her sister, Jeanine (Gordon) Mathie, Price; brother-in-law Frank Hammond, Ogden; sister-in-law Joyce (Lavell) Lloyd, Murray; brother-in-law Jerry (Linda) Asay, St. George; children Jeannie D. Franklin, Price; Kevin (Heidi) Asay, Helper; Troy (Kristine) Asay, Price; Jesse Born: November 15, 1938 Death: February 28, 2017 (Kayla) Asay, Springville; Jessica (Butchie) Vasquez, Price; grandchildren, Carson Franklin, Salt Lake; Austin Franklin, Price; Kristin (Jesse) Lomelli, Long Beach; Kyle (Stephanie) Asay, Garden Grove; Kourtney (Thadeous Godfrey) Asay, Long Beach; Samantha Jo Asay (Devin Kister) Price; Tessa Jean Asay, Price; Dillon Asay, Price; Chrisara Asay, Jeson Asay, Springville; Jordan Vasquez, Gracee Vasquez, Brooklyn Vasquez, Price; great-grandchildren, James Ray Franklin and Dannyielle May Franklin.

Merlene was preceded in death by her parents, Gene & Delight Harding, husband Jim, infant daughter, Elizabeth Jo, and a sister, Carolyn Hammond.

Funeral service, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 11:00 a.m., Price North Stake Center (449 North 100 East) in Price. Family will receive friends at Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street) Monday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and at the Stake Center Tuesday one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the Huntington City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Merlene online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net