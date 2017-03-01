Pinnacle falls to Diamond Ranch in 1A State Tournament

The Pinnacle Panthers boy’s basketball season came to a close Tuesday afternoon as the team suffered a 70-57 loss to Diamond Ranch Academy in the play-in round of the 1A state championship tournament at Richfield High School.

Needing a win to extend the season, the Panthers fell behind early and never managed to recover. Entering the play-in round as the No. 3 seed from Region 19, Diamond Ranch was the No. 7 seed from Region 20.

Down 16-10 at the end of the opening quarter the Panthers slipped into a deeper deficit trailing 32-23 at the break. Despite outscoring Diamond Ranch in the third quarter, Pinnacle was again outscored in the fourth.

Kaden Daughters led the way for the Panthers with 17 points in the season ending loss. Valentin Acosta chipped in with 13 points, and Isaiah Wilstead finished with 11.

The loss brings an end to the first season under head coach Eric Hanson. The Panthers finish the year with a final record of 6-15, which includes a 3-5 mark in league play.