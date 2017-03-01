USU-Eastern meets Colorado NW in opening round of SWAC tournament Thursday

Entering the Scenic West Athletic Conference tournament a No. 4 seed, the USU-Eastern men’s basketball team will go toe-to-toe with the Colorado Northwestern Spartans in the tournament’s opening round at Salt Lake Community College Thursday at 7:00 p.m..

“The reason we play all year is to get to this point and try to advance to the nationals,” said head coach Adjalma Becheli. “We are very excited, a little beat up, and maybe a little tired. But all of the teams in the conference are 0-0, so lets see how we do.”

With only five teams within the SWAC, the playoff format has changed from years past. Traditionally the No. 1 and 2 seeds received a first round bye, but this go around the top three seeds will automatically advance to the semifinals. The No. 4 and 5 seeds will meet Thursday for the right to advance and take on the outright winner Snow College Friday evening.

After starting the conference season a sluggish 1-7, the Eagles won five of six games to climb within striking distance of third place. Two road losses against Snow College and the College of Southern Idaho cemented the Eagles in fourth place, five games better than Colorado Northwestern.

“They are very capable of beating us,” said Becheli. “Every time we play Colorado I have some concern because they shoot the basketball. They also play very loose without and pressure. We have to put our team in transition and try to score in our tempo.”

Already missing multiple key contributors, the Eagles are expected to be without starting freshman point guard Quinn Peters, who suffered a knee injury Thursday against Snow College. Starting the majority of the season for USU-Eastern, Peters is averaging 15 points, and four assists per game.

The injury to Peters falls in line with a long list of injuries that has affected the Eagles throughout the season. The team has already lost sophomore big man Alex Morrell, while wings Milan Surlic and Andy Isokpehi have missed significant time.

Looking to extend their season the Eagles will meet up with Colorado for the fifth and final time this season Thursday night on KOAL 107.3 FM and 750. Live coverage is scheduled to begin at 4:30, prior to the women’s contest at 5:00.

Below is the bracket for the upcoming conference tournament: