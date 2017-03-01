USU-Eastern women’s basketball meets Colorado NW in opening round of SWAC tournament

The USU-Eastern women’s basketball team will look to extend their season as they travel to Salt Lake Community College to meet the Colorado Northwestern Lady Spartans in the opening round of the Scenic West Athletic Conference tournament Thursday evening.

Entering the tournament a No. 4 seed with a conference record of 6-10, the Lady Eagles are 15-15 overall on the season. Colorado will enter win-less in conference play, but 5-24 overall.

Despite winning four of five entering the final week of league action, the Lady Eagles finished the regular season with back-to-back road losses against Snow College and the College of Southern Idaho. Even with the consecutive losses, confidence and play seems to be at a season for the team.

Live coverage of Thursday’s tournament action will begin on KOAL 107.3 FM and 750 AM with the Landon’s Diesel Service Pre-game show at 4:30 p.m.. The contest itself is scheduled to begin at 5:00, with the men’s game following immediately after, also against Colorado NW.

Below is the complete bracket for the women’s tournament:

