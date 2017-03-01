Wednesday, March 1 2017

MAIL BAG:
LOOKING FOR:
3’ or 4’ window
Wood chipper
Please call 650-2969
FOR SALE:
2013 Honda CRB250 black, sleek, like new. Less then 1,000 miles excellent condition. Asking $3,000 OBO, please call
650-3480 if interested
FOR SALE:
Dark brown leather sofa/love seat, in real nice condition. Kids are grown and gone so there hasn’t been a lot of rough wear on the furniture. Firm on the asking price of $250, please call 637-7195 leave a cell number and I can send you pictures
FOR SALE:
TWO GOODYEAR EAGLE LS2 TIRES BLK SIZE 225X50R18 THESE TIRES HAVE NEVER BEEN USED. THESE NEW TIRES ARE VALUED AT $350.00… IM ASKING $225.00… CALL ANYTIME 637-2934…
FOR SALE:
HP 1018 laser jet printer – $25. I believe it works but it has not been used for at least 5 years and likely will need a new toner cartridge
Kodak Easy Share 5500 All-in-one inkjet printer with new b&w and color cartridges. Will need nozzle cleaning. $45.
Please call 636-0771 if you are intersted
FOR SALE:
Winchester rifle for sale 30-30-cal. lever action asking $450 OBO.
Winchester M-94 30-30, this is a Buffalo Bill Commemorative, fancy wood stock with nickel cap on forearm, nickel parts throughout rifle. Like new condition. Will sell for $850 /or offer.
Also have a nice Thompson Center Contender single shot pistol in 223 /really nice like new, all set up with Leupold 2x scope. Will sell for $750/offer.
Please call 435-637-6721 if you are interested
PHONE CALLS:
FOR SALE:
Western sculptures
Green Bay Packers memorabilia
If interested, please call 472-5188
FOR SALE:
Antique piano please call (801) 915-1709 for more details
LOOKING FOR:
Queen bed headboard and footboard, the whole set up would be great. Please call 820-4542
FOUND:
A plastic bag full of blankets and toys found on the highway below 4-mile. Please call 749-9730 to claim