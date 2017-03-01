Wednesday, March 1 2017

MAIL BAG:

LOOKING FOR:

3’ or 4’ window

Wood chipper

Please call 650-2969

FOR SALE:

2013 Honda CRB250 black, sleek, like new. Less then 1,000 miles excellent condition. Asking $3,000 OBO, please call

650-3480 if interested

FOR SALE:

Dark brown leather sofa/love seat, in real nice condition. Kids are grown and gone so there hasn’t been a lot of rough wear on the furniture. Firm on the asking price of $250, please call 637-7195 leave a cell number and I can send you pictures

FOR SALE:

TWO GOODYEAR EAGLE LS2 TIRES BLK SIZE 225X50R18 THESE TIRES HAVE NEVER BEEN USED. THESE NEW TIRES ARE VALUED AT $350.00… IM ASKING $225.00… CALL ANYTIME 637-2934…

FOR SALE:

HP 1018 laser jet printer – $25. I believe it works but it has not been used for at least 5 years and likely will need a new toner cartridge

Kodak Easy Share 5500 All-in-one inkjet printer with new b&w and color cartridges. Will need nozzle cleaning. $45.

Please call 636-0771 if you are intersted

FOR SALE:

Winchester rifle for sale 30-30-cal. lever action asking $450 OBO.

Winchester M-94 30-30, this is a Buffalo Bill Commemorative, fancy wood stock with nickel cap on forearm, nickel parts throughout rifle. Like new condition. Will sell for $850 /or offer.

Also have a nice Thompson Center Contender single shot pistol in 223 /really nice like new, all set up with Leupold 2x scope. Will sell for $750/offer.

Please call 435-637-6721 if you are interested

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:

Western sculptures

Green Bay Packers memorabilia

If interested, please call 472-5188

FOR SALE:

Antique piano please call (801) 915-1709 for more details

LOOKING FOR:

Queen bed headboard and footboard, the whole set up would be great. Please call 820-4542

FOUND:

A plastic bag full of blankets and toys found on the highway below 4-mile. Please call 749-9730 to claim