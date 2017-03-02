Anthony Carl Pollastro – March 1 2017

Exemplary husband, father, grandfather and brother Anthony Carl Pollastro, age 63, peacefully passed from this life March 1, 2017 in his sleep.

He was born in Helper Utah to parents August Marion Pollastro and Glenna Alger Pollastro on January 10, 1954. He and Vicki Topolovec were married September 7, 1974 and they sealed their marriage eternally in the Manti Temple on December 20, 1975.

In 1976 Carl graduated from the University of Utah with a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering. He pursued a career in coal mining like his father and grandfather. He loved mining and the people that he worked with. For 36 years mining was his passion, and he enjoyed working in capacities from surveyor to mine manager to President of Norwest Corporation. Carl loved a good joke and loved to laugh and tease everyone. He loved seeing people succeed and sacrificed his time and energy to mentor and support those around him. He was a true people person and had a unique gift for making anyone feel welcomed and loved. It was hard to find down-time when Carl was around. He always had a list of tasks to accomplish and never stopped until he could check each item off his list. Work was a joy in Carl’s life, having a project to do was always a positive experience that allowed him to teach his children to labor and to be independent. His true happiness was found in being with his family. Carl loved his best friend and eternal companion, Vicki. Their tender relationship created a firm foundation of strong family values. Anything that could be done, they did together. Academic, gospel, and life were just some of the many lesson topics he and Vicki taught together in their home. He rarely missed a game or activity that involved his children. Sitting on the bleachers and watching a game was his favorite pastime. He was an active member of the LDS church and served valiantly in many leadership callings in Stake Presidencies, as a Bishop, and on the High Council. His favorite calling in the church was teaching the gospel. He loved to read the scriptures and discover ways to relate its precepts to his life and those around him. He will truly be missed by all those that ever shared an experience with him.

Carl is survived by his best friend and wife, Vicki Pollastro, North Salt Lake, Utah; sister, Becky (Tom) Jensen, Glendale, Arizona; five children, Christian (Cammie) Pollastro, Rock Springs, Wyoming; Melissa (Devin) Esplin, Castle Dale, Utah, Carson (Nykelle) Pollastro, Benton, Illinois, Brittany Pollastro, St. George, Utah, and Dustin (Brynn) Pollastro, North Salt Lake, Utah.; 12 grandchildren, Cali, Carter, Caleb Pollastro, Parker, Brock, Kolby, Madison, Kooper Esplin and Mia, Cade, Abri, Baby Boy Pollastro.

Preceded in death by his dear parents, August and Glenna, infant sister Cathy Sue Pollastro.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 6, 2017, 11:00 a.m. at the Helper LDS Stake Center, 150 Ridgeway. The family will receive friends at Mitchell Funeral Home in Price Sunday evening from 5-7 p.m. and at the Stake Center from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment, Mountain View Cemetery, Helper. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Carl at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net