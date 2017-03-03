Big second half lifts USU-Eastern past Colorado Northwestern in SWAC tournament

Despite trailing by double-digits in the second half, the USU-Eastern men’s basketball team rallied to top the Colorado Northwestern Spartans 71-62 Thursday night in the opening round of the Scenic West Athletic Conference in Salt Lake City.

Trailing 32-24 at the break, the Eagles caught fire as they outscored Colorado Northwestern 47-30 in the final 20 minutes to record a comfortable victory. The win means the Eagles will advance to semifinals for meeting with Snow College Friday afternoon.

Koel Cutler scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to lead the comeback. Roman McNight chipped in with 14 points, while Cam Bailey registered a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

“I am very proud of our kids for coming back after a bad first half,” said head coach Adjalma Becheli. “We have so many guys that are banged up, but are still playing hard. They deserved to get the win, and now we’ll prepare for Snow.”

Andrija Blatancic posted a team-best 15 points, while also committing five turnovers. Devin Harris helped push the offense with 13 points, and Marquel Murphy ended with 12. The loss ends the season for the Spartans, in one of the team’s more competitive seasons.

After shooting a sluggish 28-percent from the field in the first half, the Eagles responded well by connecting on 55-percent of their shots in the final 20 minutes. Despite the improvements from the field, USU-Eastern ended a pedestrian 22-percent from beyond the arc for the game.

The Eagles will look to extend the season once again when the meet the Badgers on Friday. Tip-off in the win-or-go-home situation is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., with live coverage beginning on KOAL 107.3 FM and 750 AM at 1:30.