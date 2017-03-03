Blake L Jones – March 1 2017

Blake L. Jones, 94 passed away March 1, 2017 in Ferron, Utah.

He was born April 14, 1922 in Huntington, Utah, the youngest of 11 children, to Elam Lucian and Ada Cornelia Sherman Jones. He married Wilda Ann Jensen on June 8, 1942 in the Manti Utah Temple.

He was raised and educated in Huntington and attended Carbon College in Price, Utah, where he was athletic, participating in track and basketball teams.

He proudly served his country in the US Navy as a member of the Dental Corp and was discharged as a Pharmacists Mate in 1945. In later years, he honored his and all Military service by reciting “The Ragged Old Flag” at many community and Military programs – something he did for 24 years.

He had a beautiful tenor voice and sang in the Huntington Glee Club for many years. He was an ardent outdoorsman, sportsman and hunter. Blake was an avid horseman and passed that love on to his children and grandchildren. He started Huntington’s Jr. Riding Club, the Pine Tree Riders and helped start the Castle Valley Riders Sr. Riding Club. He had a passion for chariot racing and loved to compete with horseman from all over the state. He organized the first Chariot Racing Association in Carbon and Emery County. Blake was a jack of all trades. He was a handyman from woodwork to mechanical to electrical and built his beloved home with the help of his brother-in-law, Ford Nielson. He was a farmer and owned one of the Seven Century Farms in Emery County, which was honored during the Utah State Centennial.

His profession as a coal miner took him underground in nearly every coal mine in Carbon and Emery counties. He worked as a proud union miner for years; retiring as Mine Superannuant from Des-Bee Dove.

Blake loved to travel with his beloved wife, they were snowbirds for many years in Quartsite, AZ. He was a member of the LDS church. He loved the Lord and served in many leadership capacities.

Blake was generous with his means. One of his favorite things to do was to tuck folded up $100 bills in his wallet to give to someone in need. Grandchildren and friends always knew there was an endless supply of gum in his pockets and packages of candy under the bed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Wilda Ann, grandchildren – Elam Derk Jones, Clynn K. Jones, Randall Cade Jones, Caleb Blake Jones and granddaughter-in-law Michele Ellis Jones.

Survived by children; Blake LaNae (Margo) Jones of Huntington, Utah, Randall Ernest (Barbra) Jones of Huntington, Utah, Kelly (Wayne) Olsen of Orangeville, Utah, and Derk (Julie) Jones of Huntington, Utah. 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be Monday, March 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Huntington Stake Center, 240 N Main St, Huntington, Utah. Viewing will be Sunday, March 5, 2017 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Huntington Stake Center. An additional viewing will be held from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Services are in the care of Fausett Mortuary. Friends and family may sign the guest book and share memories of Blake at www.fausettmortuary.com.