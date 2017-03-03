BLM Names New Leader in Utah State Office-Anita Bilbao Selected as BLM Utah Associate State Director*

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) today named Anita Bilbao to serve as BLM Utah Associate State Director, a key leadership position based in Salt Lake City.

Bilbao, an 18-year career employee with the BLM, comes to her new Utah position after serving as the Chief of Staff to the BLM Director in Washington D.C., where she was responsible for working with senior staff, setting strategic direction and executing strategy. Bilbao also served in leadership roles in the Oregon/Washington State Office, and Washington D.C., including an assignment as the Branch Chief, Decision Support, Planning and National Environmental Policy Act.

“I’ve worked with Anita in Washington DC and I am excited about the experience and dedication she will bring to the BLM Utah State Office team” said BLM Utah State Director Ed Roberson “Anita’s extensive knowledge of BLM programs and thoughtful leadership style makes her a perfect fit for this important leadership position.”

Bilbao, a Boise, Idaho native has a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Portland State University and holds a Bachelor’s degree in biology from Lewis & Clark College.

