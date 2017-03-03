Emery County Business Chamber Annual Banquet

The Emery County Business Chamber would like to invite everyone to come celebrate local businesses in the community on Wednesday, March 15 at 6:00 pm. The annual banquet will be held at Miller’s Landing located at 123 North Main Street in Huntington, Utah and the cost to attend is $25.00 per person.

Guest speaker will be Ben Forstner, MBA, who has spent many years studying individual motivations, group dynamics and how organizational structure guides success. He is an entertaining and interactive speaker and will be sharing his knowledge on how to Win Loyal Customers.

The banquet will have great food provided by Fatty’s and there will also be various door prizes awarded to attendees.

Any individuals interested in attending the banquet will need to RSVP by Monday, March 13 by emailing info@emerycountychamber.org