Friday, March 3 2017

LOOKING FOR:

a complete full size bed in great condition.

An intact male English bulldog.

Please text 650-1356.

FOR SALE:

1976 Dodge truck, Solid body and it runs great. Bought for a project but just don’t have time to restore it. Asking $1500 OBO. Please 299-5115 and leave a message

FOR SALE:

2 male puppies for sale they are 8 weeks old. They are ¾ English Mastiff and ¼ Saint Bernard so they will be big dogs. They are $600.00 each. Anyone interested and call or text 435-299-2988

LOOKING FOR:

3’ or 4’ window

Wood chipper

Please call 650-2969

FOR SALE:

2013 Honda CRB250 black, sleek, like new. Less than 1,000 miles’ excellent condition. Asking $3,000 OBO, please call 650-3480 if interested

FOR SALE:

Dark brown leather sofa/love seat, in real nice condition. Kids are grown and gone so there hasn’t been a lot of rough wear on the furniture. Firm on the asking price of $250, please call 637-7195 leave a cell number and I can send you pictures

FOR SALE:

TWO GOODYEAR EAGLE LS2 TIRES BLK SIZE 225X50R18 THESE TIRES HAVE NEVER BEEN USED. THESE NEW TIRES ARE VALUED AT $350.00… IM ASKING $225.00… CALL ANYTIME 637-2934…

FOR SALE:

HP 1018 laser jet printer – $25. I believe it works but it has not been used for at least 5 years and likely will need a new toner cartridge

Kodak Easy Share 5500 All-in-one inkjet printer with new b&w and color cartridges. Will need nozzle cleaning. $45.

Please call 636-0771

FOR SALE:

Winchester rifle for sale 30-30-cal. lever action asking $450 OBO.

Winchester M-94 30-30, this is a Buffalo Bill Commemorative, fancy wood stock with nickel cap on forearm, nickel parts throughout rifle. Like new condition. Will sell for $850 /or offer.

Nice Thompson Center Contender single shot pistol in 223 /really nice like new, all set up with Leupold 2x scope. Will sell for $750/offer.

Please call 435-637-6721 if you are interested

FOR SALE:

Round baby bouncer w/lights & music and its in excellent condition asking $40 OBO

Pink baby walker in fair condition asking $15 OBO

Please call or text 820-6636

FOR SALE:

Custom made full size box spring, for more details please call 820-1113

FOR SALE:

Single leg kitchen table, approximately 32×44 asking $15. Please call 636-0395

LOOKING FOR:

Good used pickup, gas and automatic

Sewing machine

Small dog

FOR SALE:

1994 Dodge Dakota pickup needs an engine

Homemade jewelry

Please call 286-2472 or 749-0706

FOR SALE:

1999 Saturn 4-door sedan, runs good asking $2000

2001 F150 2 wheel drive, new tires asking $1500

Please call 630-5497

FOR SALE:

Variety of knifes all for $25

2 porcelain light fixtures $60 ea

Old “ooooga” horns asking $30 for one and $45 for the other

Rear wheel fender off a 70s motorcycle

Please call 637-6971

FOR SALE:

Chef washing machine that only had one load run through it, owners had to moved and could not take it with them. I’m only asking $200 for a brand new machine. Please call 637-2932 if you are interested.

LOOKING FOR:

Roller pigeons please call 637-5385