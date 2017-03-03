Helper City Council hosts two important Town Hall Meetings

The Helper City Council will be hosting two Town Hall Meetings for community members to come give their input on how they would like to see the new design of Helper’s Main Street.

The first meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 14 at 7:00 pm in the City Council Chambers inside the civic auditorium located at 19 South Main Street. The meeting will be to view and give feedback on a collaborative design for the wedge area and South Main Street, which was developed from community input at the last meeting. Community members should be made aware that this will be one of the last opportunities to provide feedback to help determine a theme for revitalizing all of Main Street.

The Steering Committee will hold the final on Monday, March 27 at 7:00 pm on the first floor in the civic auditorium. The design criteria will be reviewed followed by presentations of submitted designs. A vote will then be taken to choose a design to present to Planning and Zoning. An absentee ballot procedure for residents or property owners that are unable to attend will be published at the March 14 meeting.

For absentee ballot information, question or comments my email helperrevitalization@gmail.com