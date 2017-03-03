Huge first half lifts Lady Eagles past Colorado Northwestern

The USU-Eastern Lady Eagles advanced to the semifinals of the Scenic West Athletic Conference tournament by easily defeating the Colorado Northwestern Community College Spartans 71-49 Thursday night in Salt Lake.

Firing on all cylinders early, the Lady Eagles connected on 51-percent of its attempted field goals for the first half, and 53-percent from the three-point line. The blazing pace set in the first two quarters gave USU-Eastern a hefty 47-18 lead at half time.

Madison Loftus and Autumn Kay paced the balanced offensive attack with 12 points a piece to lead the Lady Eagles. Mateah Tucket contributed 11, while Maile Richardson and Lauren O’Connell chipped in with seven. Nine of the ten players to enter the game scored at least five points.

After a slow start in the first half the Lady Spartans managed to outscore USU-Eastern 20-7 in the third quarter. Colorado Northwestern managed to chip the lead down to 11, but could not get within single digits.

Cylee Tueimaunei and Shayla Draper combined for 15 points in the second half to lead the Lady Spartans with 10 points each. Shelby Harvey ended with eight, and two others finished with six in the season ending loss.

Thursday’s win places the Lady Eagles in the semifinals Friday evening against the No. 7 ranked team in the country, and host school Salt Lake Community College. The two teams have met four times this season in conference play, with Salt Lake winning three of the four meetings.

Friday night’s tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.. Live coverage will begin on KOAL 107.3 FM and 750 AM at 1:40 p.m., prior to the men’s game. Live coverage will also be available VIA internet stream at castlecountryradio.com.