Lela Rae Pape – March 1 2017

Lela Rae Pape passed away March 1, 2017 in Price, UT. She was born October 9, 1935 in Vernal, UT to Ezra Coleman Boren and Bertha Kendall.

She is survived by her children Irvin (Joyce) Gagon of Price, UT, Daniel (Mary) Gagon of Price, UT, Harold (Betty) Rivera of Vernal, UT, Jeff (Elenor) Rivera of Riverton, WY and Boyd (Robin) Pape of Craig, CO; and lots of grandchildren.

Lela was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lon Westley Pape, children Dennis Safford, Marcy (Ivan) Laird and Joey Rivera.

A viewing will be held Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Fausett Mortuary, Price, Utah. An additional viewing will be held Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 12:00 noon at Hudsons Funeral Home in Lander, Wyoming. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander, Wyoming. Family and friends may sign the guestbook and share memories of Lela at www.fausettmortuary.com