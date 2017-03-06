The 18th Annual Pinnacle Schools Annual Wild West Fundraiser will take place on Saturday, March 18 beginning at 10:00 am with family events to be held at the school located at 210 North 600 East in Price.

Pinnacle Schools in Price is one of the founding charter schools in Utah and currently in their eighteenth year of operation as a public K-12 school. School officials limit their fundraising to one major event each year and that is the Wild West Fundraiser.

“So, the main goal is to raise funds for our fifth-grade class to go to Washington DC. Every fifth grader that wants to go, their parents have to work a certain amount of hours, raise a certain amount of funds. Then those funds help pay for the students’ way on that trip,” said Ashley Downard, Event Organizer. The educational experience is in correlation to the students History curriculum and provides most of the students a once in a lifetime experience.

During the day of the Wild West Fundraiser there will be events for the entire family to enjoy at the school located at 210 North 6th East. All of the activities will kick off at 10:00 am and range from a 5K run/walk, horseshoe tournament, kids’ carnival, bounce houses and concessions till 4:00 pm.

“We’re going to break for an hour then head down to the Tuscan from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm,” said Downard. “That’s where our silent auction will be, we’re going to have Bingo, dinner and drinks. We’re also going to do a live auction.” The Tuscan Event Center is located at 23 East 100 North in Price.

A delicious dinner will be served at the adult’s evening event. “Dinner tickets for sale at several locations, we have some fifth-grade parents selling them, they are for sale at the school. We also have both Market Express’, BKs in Huntington, Hart’s in Huntington and IFA in Price,” stated Downard.

If individuals are unable to make it to the event but would like to make a donation or need more information on the Wild West Fundraiser may visit their website at http://wildwestfundraiser.webs.com/