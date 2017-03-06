Miss Emery County organization is hosting Mini, Little and Junior Miss Emery Pageant

The Miss Emery County organization would like to invite community members to join them in the crowing of a Mini, Little and Junior Miss title holder on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 pm inside the Emery High School Auditorium.

This is wonderful opportunity for all little girls to learn poise, gain courage, make friends and share their talents with others. The cost to participate is a $25.00 plus 5 pairs of wearable shoes of any size to help Miss Emery County’s shoe drive.

Mini Miss is for little girls ages 4 to 6 years old, Little Miss is for ages 7 to 9 years old and Junior Miss is for young ladies ages 10 to 13 years of age.

For more information and to register please contact Cindy Draper at (435) 749-9771 or by email at cdraper@etv.net