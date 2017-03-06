Ms. Emery County Megan Butterfield was a guest on Castle Country Focus Monday, March 6, 2017. Joining the show to talk about a shoe drive project that is geared towards collecting 1,000 pairs of shoes, Butterfield talked about other topics.
Ms. Emery County Megan Butterfield was a guest on Castle Country Focus Monday, March 6, 2017. Joining the show to talk about a shoe drive project that is geared towards collecting 1,000 pairs of shoes, Butterfield talked about other topics.
|Time
|Summary
|.30
|Charity shoe drive for 1,000 pair
|1.43
|Any good shoe works
|1.59
|Working with other areas
|2.52
|Serviceable shoes are needed
|3.40
|Drop off points
|4.01
|Why beauty pageants
|5.02
|Promoting Kindness to each other
|5.51
|Miss Utah Pageant in June