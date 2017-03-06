Ralph Anthony Archibald – March 3 2017

Ralph Anthony Archibald, age 50, passed away March 3, 2017 at his home in West Valley.

He was born August 13, 1966.

Funeral service, Saturday, March 11, 2017, 10:00 a.m., Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street) in Price. Family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday one hour prior to service at Mitchell’s. Interment, Cliffview Cemetery, Price. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.