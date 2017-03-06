Taylor Passarella becomes first Carbon student-athlete to sign USU-Eastern softball NLI

Taylor Passarella became the first Carbon High School student-athlete to join the USU-Eastern Eagles softball program, signing a National Letter of Intent Monday afternoon at the B-DAC in Price.

“This is the best place for me because coming from Carbon, I’m so excited to play at home,” said Passarella. “I think my Dad and Kelsey Cripps have really brought me up to be the player that I am. I can’t thank them enough.”

Passarella, a senior at Carbon, has been a key instrument to the school’s softball program over the last two seasons. During a standout junior campaign in 2016, Passarella played third base and tied for the team lead in home runs. A multiple sport athlete at Carbon, Passarella was also a member of the girl’s basketball team.

“Taylor is a very outgoing girl and has the ability to be a team leader,” said head coach Brittani Richins. “What really impressed me was her dedication and hard work. She has been hitting and doing lessons with us for about two months, which is what we’re looking for in our program.”

Carbon High School principal Bruce Bean, and athletic director Ted Bianco also attended the signing. Passarella will receive an athletics scholarship and begin playing for the team during the 2017-18 campaign.