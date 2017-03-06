United Way of Eastern Utah presents Soles2Souls Dance Benefit taking place on Saturday, March 11 at 2:00 pm inside the Carbon High School Auditorium. Event tickets will be available at the door for a family of five $20.00, ages 10 and older $5.00 per person, $2.00 for ages 5 through 9, and children under the age of 4 years old are admitted free.

Carole Wright, Director explained the program, “The Soles2Souls is a shoe program that was developed five years ago as we found that a lot of people were coming in and in need of new shoes for kids to start school. The DI although a great resource for clothing and stuff, the shoes that they get are pretty worn out because kids simple wear out shoes.” In the five years of this program, they have given out over 450 pairs of shoes to children/students that are in need in both Carbon and Emery counties.

The Dance Companies that are scheduled to perform are Encore Dance Studio, Dance Technica, Linda Johnstun’s School of Dance, Dino Dynamics and Helper Flare. “This is the fifth year I believe that they have donated their time and effort to do this for our community and they all participate, and spend a lot of time doing this,” stated Wright.

Also, schedule to make an appearance is the Carbon County Royalty. This event is something for the entire family can enjoy. There will also be fun door prizes awarded throughout the event.

To learn more about helping United Way of Eastern Utah visit their website at http://www.uweu.org/.