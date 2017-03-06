William “Billy Joe” or “B.J.” Joseph Hawkins – March 1 2017

Everyone’s buddy, William Joseph Hawkins, affectionately known by many as Billy Joe or “B.J.” passed away March 1, 2017 at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo just two days shy of his 72nd birthday.

He was born March 3, 1945 in Price, Utah to Floyd and Virginia Draper Hawkins. Billy Joe was a longtime resident of Wellington where he attended grade schools and graduated from Carbon High School in 1963. Billy Joe was proud to make Wellington his home and even prouder to live on the family farm that he was raised on. The old home was known as “Pinky” and after his father passed away in 2000 the home was torn down and Billy Joe built a new one where he presently resides with his incredible wife Linda. They met in Heber City and were married on March 17, 1995 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“B.J.” was a man of many trades and right out of high school he went to work for H.E. Lowdermilk. Billy Joe was a tireless worker who retired from the Teamsters Local # 222 in 1998 with 34 years of service. During this time he raised sheep, pigs, cows and made many lasting friendships. However, he decided it was easier to purchase a John Deere Tractor, rather than care for the livestock. Anyone who met Billy Joe through work or play, could never forget him! He was one of a kind and you always knew where you stood with him. He loved to joke, reminisce and stir, “the you know what!!” He was a straight shooter and told everyone just what he thought. “B.J.” had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. His friendship will be cherished forever.

Survived by his wife Linda Broadhead Hawkins; two sisters, Helen Syme, Carol Blackburn; step-children, Douglas (Nacole) Nelson, Donna Rae (David) Walter, Karen Ann (Rod) Wade, Angie (Chris) Wiersma, brothers-in-law, Lawrence Motte and Terry Sanslow; eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews;

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Virginia Draper Hawkins; brother, Wes Hawkins; sister, Beverly Motte; nephew, Danny Motte; and brothers-in-law, Gene Blackburn and Clayton Syme.

Funeral service, Saturday, March 4, 2017, 11:00 a.m., Mitchell Funeral Home. Family will be at Mitchell’s Friday evening 6:00-7:00 p.m. and Saturday one hour prior to services. Interment Wellington City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are welcome to share memories of BJ at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.