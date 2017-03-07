Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their monthly luncheon on Thursday, March 16 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at the USU-Eastern Ballroom located at 451 East 400 North in Price.

Jamill Tapia, Chamber Member spoke about the luncheon, “So, we are having a new business spotlight of this month and it is Electrical Contractors. We’re excited to have them and invite them to our luncheon to give us some ideas of what they do in their business.” Electrical Contractors Inc is owned and operated by Lief Nelson.

Community Service Spotlight for the month of March goes to the Kiwanis Club. The organization’s focus is to give children a chance to grow, learn, experience and succeed. The yearly Kiwanis Auction in the Spring helps to help fund the Kids Day Event, Sub for Santa Program, educational costs such as assisting children in need of eyeglasses and hearing aids.

“We are also excited to invite Senator David Hinkins, Representative Christine Watkins, and also Senator Mike Lee. They will be bringing together some legislative updates and sharing with us what they have learned what’s going on up at the capital,” stated Tapia.

Individuals interested in attending the luncheon must RSVP no later than Monday, March 15 by contacting the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce office at (435) 637-2788.