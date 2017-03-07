HOPE Squad looking to bring a community event to Emery County

The HOPE Squad is looking to bring a Spring Dinner to the Park in Emery County with a free dinner and other fun activities for participants to enjoy – like the annual event they host in Price at Washington Park.

The non-profit organization is currently looking for civic groups, sports teams, church groups and other vendors that are willing to set up and provide games such as fish pond, baseball toss, face painting, ring toss, golf putting, balloon pop etc. etc. as well as different little prizes to award to the participants.

The HOPE Squad was established back in 2013 because of the rise in suicides in both Carbon and Emery Counties. The organization has made it an urgency to bring awareness and support to community members by educating them on the prevention of suicide.

If you would like to be a part of the HOPE Squad event in Emery County, please email Kathy Donathan at kdonathan@utah.gov