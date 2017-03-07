Tuesday, March 7 2017

MAIL BAG:
FOR SALE:
I have a Remington, Model 7600, 270 caliber pump rifle. Asking $400.00 OBO
I also have a Post war 30 caliber M1 carbine semi-auto rifle. Asking $400.00 OBO
Please call 435-630-6195
FOR SALE:
Selling all my corded power tools. Drills and impact guns. Went to cordless. Please call 650.5287
FOR SALE:
MOSSBERG 30-30 RIFLE. HAS FOREGRIP, TACTICAL STOCK, appx. 60 ROUNDS OF AMMO, BI-POD AND HARDCASE $420.00 637-5788
FOR SALE:
Round baby bouncer w/lights, music, jungle themed and its in excellent condition asking $40 OBO
Pink baby walker in fair condition asking $15 OBO
Please call or text 820-6636
FOR SALE:
three grown alpacas, 2 females and one male, very friendly. Asking $250. Call 435-630-5028
LOOKING FOR:
a complete full size bed in great condition.
An intact male English bulldog.
Please text 650-1356.
FOR SALE:
1976 Dodge truck, Solid body and it runs great. Bought for a project but just don’t have time to restore it. Asking $1500 OBO. Please 299-5115 and leave a message
FOR SALE:
2 male puppies for sale they are 8 weeks old. They are ¾ English Mastiff and ¼ Saint Bernard so they will be big dogs. They are $600.00 each. Anyone interested and call or text 435-299-2988
LOOKING FOR:
3’ or 4’ window
Wood chipper
Please call 650-2969
FOR SALE:
2013 Honda CRB250 black, sleek, like new. Less than 1,000 miles’ excellent condition. Asking $3,000 OBO, please call 650-3480 if interested
FOR SALE:
Dark brown leather sofa/love seat, in real nice condition. Kids are grown and gone so there hasn’t been a lot of rough wear on the furniture. Firm on the asking price of $250, please call 637-7195 leave a cell number and I can send you pictures
FOR SALE:
TWO GOODYEAR EAGLE LS2 TIRES BLK SIZE 225X50R18 THESE TIRES HAVE NEVER BEEN USED. THESE NEW TIRES ARE VALUED AT $350.00… IM ASKING $225.00… CALL ANYTIME 637-2934…
FOR SALE:
HP 1018 laser jet printer – $25. I believe it works but it has not been used for at least 5 years and likely will need a new toner cartridge
Kodak Easy Share 5500 All-in-one inkjet printer with new b&w and color cartridges. Will need nozzle cleaning. $45.
Please call 636-0771
FOR SALE:
Winchester rifle for sale 30-30-cal. lever action asking $450 OBO.
Thompson Center Contender single shot pistol in 223 /nice like new, all set up with Leopold 2x scope. Will sell for $750/offer.
Please call 435-637-6721 if you are interested
PHONE CALLS:
FOR SALE:
Cockatiel that 1 ½ years old, will come with his cage and 10 lb of feed, only asking $50. I’m selling because I can no long care for him. If interested, please call 613-1400
FOR SALE:
Peterson electric wheel chair w/various speed like new condition asking $620
Electric treadmill asking $20
Please call 299-0019
LOOKING FOR:
A truck that is no more than ½ ton, gas and automatic
Small bred dog
Sewing machine
FOR SALE:
1994 Dodge Dakota 2 wheel drive, needs an engine
Homemade jewelry
Please call 749-0706