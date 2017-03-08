Betsy Ross Thomson Hatt – March 6 2017

Betsy Ross Thomson Hatt, age 90, passed away peacefully March 6, 2017 with her family gathered around her.

She was born February 12, 1927 in Moab, Utah to Ross and Hazel Bachrach (Berry) Thomson. Betsy was raised in Moab and attended schools there where she was a cheerleader in high school. In 1945 she represented Grand County as the Bond Queen.

Betsy met the love of her life, Vail Frank Hatt at a dance held at the Grand County Ball Room in Moab. He soon went off to WW II as a radar man on the USS Idaho. When he returned, they were engaged in December of 1945 and married August 15, 1946 in Moab. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on September 15, 1948. Betsy and Vail went to Utah State University after their marriage where she was studying to be a nurse.

They had three daughters, Lana (Ben) Coomer, Vicky (Kelly) Bayles, both of Green River, Janet (Michael) Raymond of Woodland Hills; fourteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Betsy was a very active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in the Primary and Young Women’s presidencies. She was Relief Society President three different times and taught many classes including Gospel Doctrine. Betsy and Vail served a mission to the West Indies in 1984 where they loved the people of St. Lucia and Barbados. Vail preceded her in death on May 10, 1986. After his passing, she served another mission to British Columbia, Canada in 1991 and a temple mission at the Monticello Temple.

Betsy loved to travel and together they were able to see much of the world. They loved taking grandchildren with them on their adventures. Betsy continued this love of travel by taking her children and grandchildren on many trips. Betsy and Vail had many successful business enterprises. They built and ran the Sleepy Hollow Motel, the River Terrace Inn and their cattle ranch in Toponas, Colorado. In 1987, Betsy donated the land for the John Wesley Powell River History Museum in Green River.

Survivors include her three daughters, 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, her sister, Mardy Lewis, and niece, Kellie (Rob) Thompson, both of San Antonio, Texas. Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Trevor Raymond; and a brother-in-law, William Hendrix Lewis.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 11, 2017, 11:00 a.m., at the Green River LDS Chapel with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Elgin Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price, Utah where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Betsy online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net