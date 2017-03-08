Carbon County Landfill will be charging for Dumping of Residential and Commercial Waste

This is no April Fool’s joke, beginning Saturday, April 1 Carbon County Landfill will be charging citizens for the dumping of residential and commercial waste at the landfill located at Airport Road.

The fees will be as follows:

$5.00 per load for Residential

$20.00 per ton for Commercial

There will also be charging a fee for tire disposal of $1.00 per tire for Residential and $140.00 per ton for Commercial Enterprises.

Waste generated outside of Carbon County shall be charges at double rates set forth above.

Rates for uncovered loads and illegal dumping. All loads of trash and debris susceptible of being blown out of a vehicle or trailer shall be covered when brought to the landfill and shall comply with U.C.A. 72-7-409. Any load of debris brought to the landfill uncovered and susceptible to being blown out of the vehicle shall be charged the rate of $25.00 per ton for residential waste and $50.00 per ton for Commercial waste.

Reward for Successful Prosecution of Illegal Dumping and Littering. Carbon County will pay a reward of $250.00 to any person who makes a report with law enforcement that directly leads to the conviction and sentencing of any person under U.C.A 76-10-2701, 76-10-2702, 73-18(a)-2, and 72-7-409.

Waivers, exemptions and inter-local agreements. Carbon County reserves the right to grant exemptions, reductions, or waivers of fees set forth herein in cases of hardships, natural disaster or emergency, or when deemed advisable for health, safety and welfare of the County, as determined by the Carbon County Commissioners. Carbon County may enter into inter-local agreements with local municipalities and other governmental entities at rates other than those set forth herein.

Landfill Hours of Operation:

Summer Hours- Monday-Saturday 7:00am to 6:00pm

Winter Hours- Monday –Saturday 8:00am to 5:00pm

Closed Sundays and all Holidays