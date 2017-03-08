Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood weekly update

Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood came into Castle Country Radio Stations to talk about the latest scam affecting residents, spring weather safety in the higher terrain and a quick mention of the annual Carbon County Search and Rescue Demolition Derby.

“Where this week’s scam is a Rocky Mountain Power scam. So, you may get a phone call from somebody that represents themselves as an employee of Rocky Mountain Power,” said Wood. “They may tell you that your power bill is overdue and they are actually going to shut your power off, then ask you to pay them immediately with a prepaid card of some sort. If you get any kinds of call like that and its suspicious hand up immediately.” It’s very important that citizens never give out private information like their social security number or credit card number and/or any other personal information over the phone. If an individual scenes as though they may have been a victim of a scam, they are urged to contact the local law enforcement and their banking institution instantly.

The weather has been a bit warm and citizens are eager to head out to higher terrain on their UTV/ATVs or other motorized vehicles it’s very important that they keep safe. “It will be t-shirt weather in the valley but if you get up into the mountains, it may be warm with the sun shining but as soon as the sun goes down and it gets cold. So, just make sure if you are going out in the back country it’s still treacherous out there – pack accordingly,” stated Wood. Remember to always let family and friends know your whereabouts/location and when you plan to return. Cell service can be very tricky in some parts of the Castle Country area.

Although it’s not for another five months, the Sheriff’s Office and event organizers are preparing for this year’s Annual Demolition Derby. “Demo Derby August 12, we are going to be finalizing the rules – hopefully in the next week or two. So, we’ll have rules out there for anyone that wants to build a car. I know they are going to have the mini class, the 80s and newer chain and bang class for sure. So, if you are looking to build a derby car this year get with Elsie down at Tire King,” said Wood. There will not be free registration fee this year but rather a discounted price if drivers register early.

To learn more about Carbon County Sheriff’s Office visit their Facebook page.