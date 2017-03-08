Carbon drops season opener to Springville

The Carbon Dinos were unable to keep pace with Springville as they slipped in the season opener 16-1 at home Tuesday afternoon.

Playing the first game of the season at USU-Eastern’s baseball field, the Dinos had few answers for a potent offensive Springville outing. Falling behind 2-1 at the end of the first inning, Carbon was held scoreless the rest of the way as the game came to an end after the fifth frame.

Wyatt Wilson was charged with the loss on the hill giving up five earned runs off of two hits and two walks in the opening the frame. Chase Morgan, Adrien Sanchez, Gavin Robinett and Zac Bradley worked to finish out the remainder of the game, giving up a combined six earned runs.

Ty Anderson and Collin Lewis recorded singles, logging both the team’s combined two hits. Robinett notched the team’s lone RBI, scoring Chase Morgan in the first inning of the game.

Carbon will look to rebound from the season opening loss when they return to the field on Thursday against Dixie in the Pizza Hut Classic. The contest will be the first of four games throughout the weekend. Friday Carbon will meet Mountain Crest and Payson, before playing a team to be determined on Saturday.

Click below for a full Carbon High School baseball schedule:

Baseball