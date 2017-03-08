Emery blasts through North Sanpete in baseball season opener

The Emery Spartans started the brand new baseball season off with a bang by topping 3A North Sanpete in a wire-to-wire 7-2 victory at home Tuesday afternoon.

Playing for the first time under new manager Shawn Alton, the Spartans scored five runs in the first two innings to pull away from the Hawks. As a team the offensive combined for nine hits, compare to just five for North Sanpete.

Senior Tel Gardner logged the win on the hill, pitching two scoreless innings, striking out three and walking just one. Fellow senior Zac Jorgensen also logged two innings of work, recording two strikeouts, and giving up one hit. Race Nielsen and Blake Marchello combined for the final three innings of work to close out the game.

Offensively the Spartans were led by Easton Gordon, who fell just a home run short of the cycle. In four at bats Gordon recorded two singles, a double and triple to go along with two RBI. Jorgensen also recorded multiple hits notching two RBI on a double and single.

Tuesday’s dominating performance is hopefully a sign of things to come for the Spartans as they head into a busy weekend. Emery will next travel to Mesquite, Nevada for a weekend trip that will allow the team to play four games in three days. The first contest will take place on Thursday, and the action will continue through Saturday.

Below is the full 2017 schedule for the baseball team:

Baseball