Quinn Peters leads USU-Eastern with SWAC First Team All-Conference honors

USU-Eastern freshman Quinn Peters has been named to the Scenic West Athletic All-Conference First Team following an outstanding 2016-17 campaign for the Eagles.

Peters, a freshman from Orem, led the Eagles in scoring with averages of 14.7 points and 3.7 assists per contest. The first team selection comes despite Peters missing seven games throughout the season, including the conference tournament.

Peters joins the College of Southern Idaho’s Charles Jones and Deishaun Booker, Salt Lake’s Christian Gray and Snow’s Zach Hunsaker and Blake Truman on the All-Conference First Team. Hunsaker was also named the conference’s Most Valuable Player by the league’s coaches.

Sophomore Cam Bailey received a Second Team All-Conference nod. In his first and only season with the Eagles Bailey was voted as team captain and appeared in all 32 games throughout the season.

Forced to play center due to injuries and lack of depth, Bailey finished second on the team in scoring averaging 13.3 points per game. A perennial double-double threat throughout the season, Bailey also averaged nine rebounds per contest.

Snow’s AJ Jones and Riley Panter joined Bailey on the All-Conference Second Team. Other selections included Southern Idaho’s Casdon Jardine, Salt Lake’s Matt Conway, and Andrija Blatancic of Colorado Northwestern.

Fellow USU-Eastern sophomores Koel Cutler and Roman McNight received Honorable Mentions for their contributions throughout the season. McNight finished top five in the conference for blocked shots, while Cutler proved to be an consistent offensive weapon.