Carbon blanks Emery in softball opener

The Carbon Lady Dinos opened the softball season with a sound 12-0 win in five innings over the Emery Lady Spartans Wednesday afternoon in Castle Dale.

Kinley Nelson delivered a brilliant pitching performance for Carbon, allowing just two hits in a complete game effort. While striking out six throughout the game, Nelson allowed only one runner to reach third base.

Freshman Braileigh Clark was charged with the loss on the hill for the Lady Spartans. Allowing 13 hits throughout the game, Clark registered two strikeouts. Emery fell in an early 5-0 hole in the top of the first, and never managed to recover.

Hits for the Lady Dinos came early and often. Kaitlyn Cripps led the way for Carbon with three hits, while McKenna Sorenson and Markale Gressman ended with two. Sorenson also finished with a game best three RBI at the plate.

Fielding a team with no seniors, the young Lady Spartans will have an opportunity to bounce back Friday when they play host to Duchesne. The second contest of the season will be Emery’s last for the week, before embarking on one last non-region stretch.

Carbon will continue play on Thursday with a trip to St. George to meet Pineview. The team will continue action throughout the weekend at a pre-season tournament, also in St. George.