DWR Southeastern Region Fishing Report

ABAJO MOUNTAINS: (March 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

ACADEMY MILL RESERVOIR: (March 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

BLUE LAKE: (March 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

CARBON COUNTY COMMUNITY FISHING POND: (March 09) This waterbody is closed for the winter, although it should open as soon as the ice has melted.

CLEVELAND RESERVOIR: (March 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

DUCK FORK RESERVOIR: (March 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

ELECTRIC LAKE: (March 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

EMERALD LAKE: (March 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

FAIRVIEW LAKES: (March 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

FERRON CREEK: (March 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

FERRON RESERVOIR: (March 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

GIGLIOTTI POND: (March 09) On March 8, Gigliotti Pond still had about seven inches of ice on the south end of the pond, although it will likely melt off quickly as temperatures continue to rise. Exercise caution when fishing here. Try using white tube jigs or paddle bugs tipped with mealworms, PowerBait or nightcrawlers.

GOOSEBERRY RESERVOIR: (March 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

GRASSY LAKE: (March 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

HUNTINGTON GAME FARM POND: (February 24) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

HUNTINGTON NORTH RESERVOIR: (March 09) Huntington North Reservoir is still about 80 percent covered with ice, but part of the shoreline has opened up. The remaining ice is unstable, so do not attempt to walk on it. Anglers report that the fishing has been slow in the mornings and picking up after 1 p.m. They’re having some success catching rainbow trout that range from 13 to 21 inches long. Try using size 6 beadhead soft-hackle flies in tan, green and pearl.

HUNTINGTON RESERVOIR: (March 09) Snow levels have risen along the Manti Skyline, making Huntington Reservoir and most other waters there inaccessible by highway vehicles and very difficult to access on foot.

JOES VALLEY RESERVOIR: (March 09) Joes Valley still has about 16 inches of ice along the east shoreline, but water has opened up on the north end of the reservoir. Please exercise caution. Fishing has been slow in the late morning and early afternoon. Try using bright-colored jigs tipped with mealworms or nightcrawlers.

KNIGHT-IDEAL COMMUNITY FISHING POND: (March 09) The Knight-Ideal Community Fishing Pond is open again, and most of the ice has melted. Try using PowerBait or nightcrawlers to catch rainbow trout here.

LA SAL MOUNTAINS: (March 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

LOWER FISH CREEK: (March 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

MILLER FLAT RESERVOIR: (March 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

MILLSITE RESERVOIR & STATE PARK: (March 09) Millsite Reservoir has up to 30 feet of open water in some places. Do not attempt to walk on the remaining ice.

PETES HOLE: (March 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

POTTERS PONDS: (March 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

SCOFIELD RESERVOIR: (March 09) Scofield Reservoir still has 16 or more inches of ice. Anglers report some success using white or bright-colored jigs tipped with mealworms or nightcrawlers.

SOUP BOWL: (March 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

WILLOW LAKE: (March 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

WRIGLEY SPRINGS RESERVOIR: (March 09) This waterbody is currently inaccessible by highway vehicles. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.