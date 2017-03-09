Legislators to speak at March 16 BEAR meeting

The speakers for the general BEAR meeting on March will be Senator David Hinkins and Representative Christine Watkins. With the Utah State legislature’s regular session at an end for the year the pair will talk about what happened at the capitol this past two months, as well as how new legislation will affect Castle Country.

The presentation will take place at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center Alumni Room and it will start at 8 a.m. and last about one hour. The public is welcome.

Light refreshments will be served at both sessions.