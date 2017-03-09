Local Boys Scouts lend a hand with Fight Hunger Statewide campaign

Please join the local Scouts as they help us Fight Hunger Statewide by filling a bag with nutritious non-perishable food donations, then leave it on your porch by 9 a.m. on March 18. Utah Food Bank is going green and is asking that you utilize any bag or box you already have at your home. Look for a reminder door hanger leading up to the event!

We accept commercially packaged non-perishable food items and appreciate products low in sodium, sugar and corn syrup. Most needed items include soup, chili, canned meats (tuna/chicken), peanut butter and boxed meals. Please no glass items.

If the local Scouts missed your home, please bring your food to the nearest food bank in your area. If you have further questions, please contact fooddrive@utahfoodbank.org