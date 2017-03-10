Drive Time Sports Podcast Live From Las Vegas- Friday, March 10, 2017

Friday’s Drive Time Sports was a special edition live from Las Vegas Motor Speedway to gear up for Sunday’s KOBALT 400.

Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang for Roush Fenway was the first guest on Friday’s show. After a sluggish race at Daytona, Wallace rebounded for a sixth place finish in Atlanta. Looking to continue the momentum built, Wallace talked about this weekend’s race in Vegas. Also, Wallace talked about doing the voice for Bubba Wheelhouse in Cars 3, the upcoming Disney sequel.

Moving away from NASCAR, Greg Peterson of 750 AM The Game in Portland, Oregon joined the show. Peterson gave his thoughts on the PAC-12 Tournament, as well as the BIG East, BIG 10, BIG 12 and other conferences.

David Ragan, driver of the No. 38 Ford Fusion for Front Row Motorsports joined the show. Ragan talked about his latest sponsor, Juice Batteries, the first two races of the season, early influences, the KOBALT 400, and what the future holds for his team.