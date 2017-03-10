Emery County Historical Society presents Beneficial Invasion

Emery Country Historical Society presents the untold stories of the Beneficial Invasion: The Civilian Conservation Corps in Emery County 1933-1942 on Thursday, March 23 at 6:30 pm on the second floor of the Emery County Courthouse on Main Street in Castle Dale.

When America was in the grip of the Great Depression, more than twenty-five percent of the population was unemployed, hungry and without hope. Out of the economic chaos emerged a program instituted by the federal government, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC).

Guest speaker is Edward Geary will tell guests about the roads, campgrounds, dams and other structures built by the Civilian Conservation Corps here in Emery County that are still enjoy by the public now and are known as part of the legacy of natural resource treasures.

Admission into the event is the annual dues of $5.00 per person.